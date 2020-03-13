Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Teased Online on Flipkart; India Launch Scheduled For March 16

Moto Razr 2019 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

After launching the iconic Moto Razr 2019 in the US market, the Lenovo-owned company is all set to introduce the foldable phone in India. Scheduled to go official on March 16, the re-imagined version of the legendary Razr will be sold online via Flipkart. This can be confirmed from the banner advertisement listed on the e-commerce website. Launched in the US at $1,500 (around Rs 1.11 lakh), the smartphone is expected to be priced above the mentioned price post taxes and shipping duties. However, the official price for the Indian market will be confirmed on the launch date. OnePlus 8 Pro Captured in Hands of Robert Downey Jr; Tipped To Launch on April 15; View Pic.

Specification-wise, we will be seeing the smartphone loaded with a 6.20-inch foldable OLED display, with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a secondary display, which comes with 4:3 aspect ratio and 800x600 pixels. Under the hood, there will be a Snapdragon 710 chipset that will be clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage (non-expandable).

Innovation is just a flip away! Get ready to #FeelTheFlip of the all-new #Motorolarazr, launching on 16th March! https://t.co/6GCbVdhffb pic.twitter.com/17gfJXkxMr — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 13, 2020

For photography, the 2019 Motorola Razr gets a single snapper at the rear which is a 16MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Upfront, there is a 5MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The handset will be backed by a 2,510 mAh battery. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Listed on TENNA; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

As far as the launch is concerned, there is no clarity as to where the launch will take place, concerning the Coronavirus outbreak. The company might go with an online launch for 2019 Moto Razr.