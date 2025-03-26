Mumbai, March 26: Motorola will launch its next-generation smartphone lineup globally, including in India. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to introduce Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 smartphones soon in the global and Indian markets. So far, the company has only confirmed launching Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India with the same quad-camera setup on the rear.

However, ahead of the announcement, several key details about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 smartphones have been leaked, such as pricing, colours, storage options, and other specifications and features. The Motorola Edge 60 series will likely include the base variant, Fusion, and Pro models. OnePlus 13T Launch Likely in April, May Feature 6,200mAh Battery; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Leaked Details

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Motorola Edge 60 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro smartphones have surfaced online at the European retail site Epto. The report mentioned that the colours, memory options and prices were leaked ahead of the launch in Europe. The Moto Edge 60 could be offered with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Moto Edge 60 Pro could be launched with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Moto Razr 60 Ultra foldable smartphone will have 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, per the leaks.

The report mentioned that the base variant would be available in Gibraltar Sea Blue and Shamrock Green. The Pro variant will be available in Europe in Blue and green (Verde), and the Razr 60 Ultra will arrive in the smartphone market in Mountain Trail Wood and Scarab Green (Verde). Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications Leaked, Likely To Launch in July; Know What To Expect.

Prices of Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60

As per the leaks, the Motorola Edge 60 base variant will be launched at 399.90 euros (around INR 36,000), the Motorola Edge 60 Pro price will be 649.89 euros (around INR 60,105), and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be launched at 1346.90 euros (around INR 1,24,500).

