New Delhi, April 4: Apple is expected to introduce its latest iPad products in India soon. The iPad lineup might include iPad Air and iPad Pro models with M3 chipset. Rumours suggest that both iPad Pro and iPad Air models are spotted listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, so tech enthusiasts in India could witness the unveiling of both iPad devices soon.

As per a report of Times Now, new iPad models spotted on BIS, which is anticipated to be M3 chipset-powered iPad Air and iPad Pro. The BIS listing has generated discussion about the possible features and advancements these iPads could offer. Although there are few details available, the appearance of new iPad models might increase the interest among its customers. The BIS certification is often one of the last steps before a product is released, hinting that the launch could be imminent. OnePlus Launches New ‘AI Eraser’ Image Editing Feature for Its Smartphones To Revolutionise Future of Photo Editing With Just Few Touches.

The new iPad Pro with an OLED screen could start at around USD 1,500 for the 12.9-inch model and USD 1,800 for the 13-inch model. There are also rumours that the iPad with higher storage options could be priced at up to USD 2,000.

iPad Air and iPad Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the new iPad models on the BIS website might include the model numbers A2836 and A2837. There are also speculations that Apple may release a new version of the Apple Pencil. Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPad Pro models may feature OLED displays. The upcoming iPad from Apple might also feature a new landscape-oriented Face ID camera, which is expected to improve facial recognition features. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and AI Camera; Know Price, Other Specifications and Features of New Motorola Smartphone.

Apple is also expected to launch at least two 12.9-inch iPad Air models with the M2 chip. Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models are rumoured to feature the powerful M3 chipset. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro is also said to be redesigned, with a larger trackpad and a partly aluminium body.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).