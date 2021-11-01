Nokia, the Finnish tech giant has officially launched the T20 tablet in India. The device is now available for sale via the Nokia Mobile India website and will be sold tomorrow via Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get pre-loaded Spotify access and other finance offers. Nokia T20 Tablet is priced at Rs 15,499 for the Wi-Fi only 3GB + 32GB variant. The 4GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs 16,499. The 4G variant costs Rs 18,499. Nokia Tab T20 Tablet Launching in India on November 1, 2021; Teased on Flipkart.

Nokia T20 Tablet features a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels. The device comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. For optics, the handset comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. There is also an LED flash at the back.

Nokia T20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Thrilled to announce that #NokiaT20 our first #Tablet ever, arrives in India before #Diwali With versatile features for learning, entertainment & work, it's designed to last. Will be available across Retail stores @Flipkart & our website: https://t.co/5OiWH2k1LX #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/5e6wLumz9Y — Sanmeet S Kochhar (@sanmeetkochhar) November 1, 2021

The tablet is fuelled by an 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The device gets stereo speakers, OZO Playback and dual microphones for noise cancellation. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

