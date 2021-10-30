The Nokia Tab T20 tablet was unveiled by HMD Global earlier this month. Now the brand is set to bring the budget-oriented tablet to the Indian market. This development has been confirmed by the company through a teaser via its official Twitter account. Ahead of its launch, the tablet has been teased online on Flipkart, revealing a few details. Unlike the global model that was originally christened as Nokia T20, the device will be called Nokia Tab T20 based on the teasers. Nokia C30 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 10,999

The Nokia Tab T20 will sport a 10.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1200x2000 pixels. Under the hood, there will be an Unisoc T610 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of built-in storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The device will come in a single Deep Ocean colour.

Watch a season of your favourite show in one go, or work and play throughout the day with the all-new Nokia T20 tablet. Launching - 1st November🔥#NokiaT20 #LoveTrustKeep #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/yl5WXnHE8I — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 30, 2021

For photography, the Nokia Tab T20 will get an 8MP camera at the rear while the front snapper will be a 5MP sensor. It will be backed by an 8,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, the device will come bundled with just a 10W charger. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. The brand will offer Android updates for two years.

