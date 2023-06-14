New Delhi, June 13: Smartphone Brand Nothing is all set to launch its second smartphone. After several teasers, the company has finally revealed the official launch date of Nothing Phone (2).

The Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in India on July 11. The company has sent out invites with the tagline "Come to the bright side" and rear LED lights and an Octopus. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Details Leaked Prior to Its July Launch in South Korea.

Nothing Phone (2) Launch Date

Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

The Nothing Phone (2) will be launched on July 11, 4 PM BST (8:30 pm IST). The launch event will be streamed live. It will be manufactured in India.

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications

As per recent teasers and leaks, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It will be backed by a 4700mAh battery.

The upcoming smartphone (codename Alakazam from Pokémon) is likely to carry the company's unique transparent design. However, it is tipped to feature a curved design. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a flat design.

The Nothing Phone (2) will also be backed by a larger 4700mAh battery (up from 4500mAh battery on its predecessor).

Additionally, the company claims that the upcoming handset will be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the Indian market. It will have an SGS-certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg. iPhone Price Cut: Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Now Available With Massive Discounts on Prices; Check Details Here.

Nothing Phone (2) Price

The upcoming handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It might be priced at around Rs 40,000. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched with a starting price of Rs 32,999.

