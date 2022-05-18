Since ancient times, Bihar has enlightened itself for knowledge and wisdom across the globe. To continue the intellectual legacy of Bihar and bridge the gap between the Digital divide and Digital illiteracy among the youth of Bihar, OCP Academy has been conducting a "6 Days Digital Marketing Strategy Workshop "in collaboration with CIMAGE Group of Colleges, Patna.

The Workshop is being conducted from May, 9th, 2022 - to May 14th, 2022, by a renowned Film Director Pranjal Singh. The Workshop comprises 6 days of in-depth sessions and hands-on practice. This Workshop focuses on Future learning and Digital Marketing strategies for students aspiring for jobs in Digital Marketing.

The key session will be conducted by more than 30 + faculties and CEOs, MDs, professionals, Scientists, ISRO, Advocate Patna High Court, Samsung, Sony, Apple, etc., from Google, Shopify, Ola, Siyaram, and many big brands worldwide. All are certified Digital Marketers from Google, Meta Blueprint, MSN, Hootsuite, etc also have experience of more than 10 years in the Digital marketing field.

During the Workshop, Mr. Pranjal Singh said to students, who joined online & offline, "This high-impact program, which focuses heavily on analytics-based Digital Marketing Strategy, will educate you to boost campaign ROI if you are: Whether you're an early-stage professional, a mid-to senior-level manager, a consultant, a company leader, or an entrepreneur, this training will benefit you."

The Aim is to Make India Entrepreneurs, a "India is the world's second-most populous country, with 1.3 billion (as of July 2017). Every minute, numerous chances are produced for the people. When we talk about digital marketing, it's important to highlight that the future of digital marketing in India and the breadth of digital marketing in the future is set to brighten in the coming years.", Said Pranjal Singh.

"He also said that despite many challenges during the integration of valuable resources for this institution, like Hiring the Best faculties, developing AI tools, installing user-friendly Simulators, Contacting Quality experts, etc. He was able to establish OCP Academy with his determination & visionary efforts. "

Mr. Niraj Agrawal, director of CIMAGE, is very enthusiastic about this Workshop as he is known for his contributions and efforts for the youth of Bihar. He has been guiding the students for the past 10+ years in the field of Computer science and future learning in Cimage. He always encourages students for their innovative ideas and efforts. So, he has tied up CIMAGE with OCP Academy to incorporate his vision among youth.

OCP Academy is India's top certified training provider and the #1 Premium EdTech Platform for Marketing. A new approach for you to keep learning, developing, practising, interning, competing, and being placed. A unique learning experience that develops each student's competence and competitiveness. We work with businesses and people to meet their specific requirements, providing training and coaching to help working professionals, housewives, entrepreneurs, and students accomplish their professional objectives.

Many students enjoyed this Workshop enthusiastically, and they created multiple memes dedicated to Pranjal Singh, as he is the son of this (Bihar) soil. Students did not leave any chance to follow him on social media by tagging him on trending #OCPAcademycimageWorkshops & #OCPAcademyWorkshops.

One of the most important reasons for gaining a huge Fan base by Pranjal; he took forward the Workshop in a way that a student who doesn't have an idea of Digital Marketing. Right now, more than 800 students of Cimage and more than 1000 students who joined Online wish to pursue their future in this field.

Pranjal carried memorable moments of this amazing Workshop. He told the Media that this was the 1st Workshop of this kind in Bihar. He has done many Workshops in the corporate world and in different parts of this country, like Rajasthan, MP, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, etc., and many big firms. Despite his busy schedule, Pranjal organized and took multiple sessions in the Workshop, as he is too connected to Bihar. So, he carries the fragrance of this soil by incorporating his vision of making Bihar a Digital Marketing hub in India and globally. Pranjal's slogan "Badalta Bihar, Badhta Bihar & Naya Bihar" became a Mantra of his vision. During this conversation, Pranjal Singh also said he wants to see Bihar as an "Entrepreneur Bihar" by 2030.

Pranjal Singh has this claim, and he also believes that today more and more people are looking for different kinds of Professions or Jobs. Still, in the coming years, Digital Marketing will change the future of Bihar and will witness a huge boost in Entrepreneurship among Youth by 2030. And with this effort, Bihar will have a new name, a new identity, and be called "Entrepreneurs ka Bihar" (State of Entrepreneurs). With this, he finished this Workshop, and he was also honored; he was greatly appreciated and got a lot of love & enchanting fragrance from his soil.