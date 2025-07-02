OPPO Reno 14 series is set to launch on July 3, 2025 (tomorrow) in India at 12 PM with premium specifications and features. The lineup will include OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro smartphones. The Oppo Reno 14 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset likely mated with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage up to 1TB, a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It may have a 50MP + 8MP + 50MP rear camera setup, a 50MP selfie shooter, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The Reno 14 Pro 5G may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED panel, four 50MP rear cameras including periscope zoom and OIS, a 50MP front camera, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 6,200mAh battery supporting 50W wireless AIRVOOC charging and Crystal Shield Glass protection. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected To Have Largest Battery Than iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17; Check Leaked Prices, Specifications and Features of All iPhone 17 Series Smartphones.

OPPO Reno 14 Series Launching in India on July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)