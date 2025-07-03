Belarus Independence Day, also known as Republic Day or Liberation Day is the Independence Day of Belarus and is celebrated each year on July 3. This day is a public holiday and is marked by various events and programs. The day marks the liberation of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, from Nazi occupation by Soviet forces in 1944, during World War II. Though Belarus declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, July 3 was chosen as the official Independence Day by a 1996 referendum initiated by President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus Independence Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 3. Know Full Moon Dates and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Belarus Independence Day 2025 Date

Belarus Independence Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 3.

Belarus Independence Day History

July 3, 1944 was the day of Soviet liberation of Minsk from the Wehrmacht during the Minsk Offensive. It was code-named ‘Bagration’. The decision to celebrate Independence Day of Belarus on July 3, the day of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazis, from July 27, the day of the Declaration of Sovereignty of Belarus in breaking away from the Soviet Union, was made during a controversial national referendum held in 1996 proposed by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prior to the 1996 change, July 3 was celebrated locally in Minsk as simply Minsk Day. On September 19, 1991, the Permanent Representative of the Byelorussian SSR Hienadz Buraukin informed the office of the Secretary General of the United Nations that the country would officially henceforth be known simply as "Belarus".

Belarus Independence Day Significance

Belarus Independence Day is an important event that is both a commemoration of military victory and a celebration of national sovereignty. It remains one of the most important public holidays in Belarus. The main event of Independence Day is a military parade of the Belarusian Armed Forces's Minsk Garrison and parades are also held in Barysaw, Gomel, Brest, Dzyarzhynsk, Haradok, Vitebsk and Mogilev.

