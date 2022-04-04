OnePlus 10 Pro will be available for purchase tomorrow in India. The handset was launched in India and the global market last week, and tomorrow, it will go on the first sale via OnePlus India and Amazon India. Interested customers can even purchase the device before its open sale commences, via pop-up stores in select cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 66,999; First Sale on April 5, 2022.

Customers purchasing the device will get a discount of Rs 4,500 via SBI credit card transactions. Users can also exchange their old Android smartphones to get up to Rs 5,000 off. Moreover, customers can get a Rs 2,000 additional discount by exchanging their old OnePlus smartphone.

Geared with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and Second-Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a gaming and photography powerhouse. Know more: https://t.co/DPSArOLmqc pic.twitter.com/Ivpc3HHTf9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 31, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variants costs Rs 71,999. The handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. For photography, it gets a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP telephoto snapper. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).