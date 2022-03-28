OnePlus 10 Pro India launch has been set for March 31, 2022. The Chinese phone maker has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account. Ahead of its launch, the price and sale date of the smartphone have been leaked online by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to Yadav, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be priced at Rs 66,999 for the base model, whereas the top-end variant will cost Rs 71,999. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Set for March 31, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

The handset is said to be available for sale from April 5, 2022. OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Get ready to keep it cool and carry on. 4 days to go until the #OnePlus10Pro! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 27, 2022

For photography, the device is said to feature a 48MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter. At the front, there might be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options could include a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and GPS/A-GPS.

