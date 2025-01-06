New Delhi, January 6: Samsung is anticipated to launch the highly awaited Samsung Galaxy S25 Series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. The new series is expected to include several models, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Various leaks and rumours are starting to circulate online as Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked January 22, 2025.

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 series may feature a MagSafe-style ring for wireless charging. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature a MagSafe-like wireless charging system and it may require accessories, such as Spigen cases to function properly. There are rumours suggesting that the Galaxy S25 series might not support Qi2 wireless charging. Instead, users may need to use compatible accessories like the Spigen case to activate the wireless charging capability. POCO X7 5G Launch on January 9, Will Feature Wet Touch Display 2.0; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colours (Expected)

Reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 series is expected to be offered in as many colour options. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models may be available in Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, Mint, and Navy. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to include Titanium Gray, Titanium White Silver, Titanium Black, and Titanium Silver Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to reports, the Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for global markets. However, some regions may receive versions of the devices equipped with an updated Exynos chipset. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are likely to feature with the camera systems from their predecessors, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature an upgraded telephoto lens. Redmi 14C 5G Launched With Dual 5G SIM Support in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Budget-Segment Smartphone From Redmi.

Additionally, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to highlight advancements in Galaxy AI by introducing unique features to enhance user experience. The devices are also expected to run on OneUI 7.

