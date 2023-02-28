New Delhi, February 28 : Chinese tech giant OnePlus was rumoured to be unveiling another device in the Ace 2 lineup, and now the company has confirmed the same. Thus, the OnePlus Ace 2V is making its way to the market.

OnePlus is on a new launch spree for the current year and post the unveiling of a long list of devices including its new flagship phone the OnePlus 11, it is now set to launch other lineups in the various segments. Read on to know more. OnePlus Ace 2 Upcoming Affordable Successor Gets Confirmed by Company Head’s Teaser; Find All Key Details Here.

OnePlus Ace 2V Smartphone – Details and Expected Specs :

OnePlus has recently introduced the Ace 2 powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Now, the company has revealed that it is about to launch another new smartphone with the Ace moniker that’ll be powered by a Dimensity processor. MWC 2023: HONOR Magic5 Pro and Magic5 Launched Globally With Stunning Cameras; Know Key Specifications, Features Here.

OnePlus has then gone ahead and revealed the upcoming phone’s name – the OnePlus Ace 2V. Post this revelation, the tech major announced that the new Ace 2V will be unveiled in its home market China on March 7.

Apart from revealing the official launch date, OnePlus has also revealed the full design of its upcoming Ace 2V smartphone on a video posted on its official website.

When specifications are concerned, the details are still scarce. However, as per the leaked details Ace 2V will get powered by the Dimensity 9000 processor backed by 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, sport a 120Hz display and run on the latest Android 13 OS.

If speculations are to be belived, then the OnePlus Ace 2V will have a lot of common specs with the Ace 2, except for the obviously different chipset. The device is also expected to offer a 64MP primary sensor and 80W charging support. OnePlus will likely drop more details prior to the actual launch to grab buyers’ attention.

