OnePlus has mainly focused most of its efforts towards affordable smartphones since its establishment in the Indian market. Last year, we saw a couple of band launches and now OnePlus entered into wearable space by launching its first fitness band. Priced at Rs 2,499, the fitness band is scheduled to go on sale on January 13, 2021. It will compete against the likes of Mi Band 5 and others. Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 5 in India last year at Rs 2,499. So let's quickly compare OnePlus, Mi Band 5 and list out the key differences.

In terms of specifications, both bands have a lot in common - both bands feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 294x126 pixels and adjustable brightness controls. Both fitness trackers come with detachable tracking unit and can be paired with different colour straps that are available separately. OnePlus offers straps in two shades - Navy and Tangerine Gray whereas the Mi Band 5 comes in four colours including Teal, Purple, Navy Blue and Orange.

OnePlus Band (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Both devices are 5ATM water-resistant, OnePlus suggests users to not use its band in seawater as it is not suitable for high-pressure water activities but does have a Swimming preset mode. OnePlus' new band gets a SpO2 blood-oxygen saturation monitoring feature which is not present in Mi Band 5, Xiaomi's fitness tracker has a PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope. Both companies band can track and monitor real-time heart rate, sleep cycle & more.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Both bands can be seamlessly connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 with the OnePlus Health app for the Band and Mi Fit app for the Mi Smart Band 5. Xiaomi offers 11 sports modes that include cycling, running swimming, yoga whereas the Band gets 13 dedicated presets for exercises including Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton & more.

Mi Smart Band 5 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi and OnePlus offer their respective bands with up to 14-days of battery life, the only difference is OnePlus' new health tracker comes equipped with a 100mAh battery whereas Xiaomi's band is fuelled by a 125mAh battery.

