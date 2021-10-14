OnePlus officially launched the Buds Z2 truly wireless earbuds on Wednesday in the Chinese market along with the OnePlus 9RT smartphone. The earbuds get a similar design as its predecessor 'Buds Z' which includes an in-ear style and a stem. OnePlus Buds Z2 will go on sale in China on October 19, 2021, along with the 9RT device. Just like the OnePlus 9RT, the international availability of Buds Z2 is unknown. The TWS earbuds will be offered in two shades - Pearl White and Obsidian Black. OnePlus 9RT: All You Need To Know.

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Z2 packs 11mm dynamic drivers along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also offers active noise cancellation up to 40db and a transparency mode which allows users to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music. In terms of battery, it houses a 520mAh battery which provides 7 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 31 hours with the charging case. A quick 10 minutes of charge will offer up to 5 hours of music playback.

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Z2 also comes with a low-latency mode that brings down the latency to 94ms, a USB Type-C port for charging on the back of the charging case, Dolby Atmos, three mics for calls and are IP55 rated dustproof, waterproof. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at CNY 499 (approximately Rs 5,833).

