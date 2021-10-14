OnePlus, on Wednesday, launched the highly anticipated OnePlus 9RT device and put an end to weeks of rumours and speculation. The OnePlus 9RT phone has been introduced as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R smartphone that debuted along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices earlier this year. The handset gets a flagship chipset, a triple rear camera module, a decent battery and more. The company also launched the OnePlus Buds Z2 along with the OnePlus 9RT phone. OnePlus 9 RT Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,562) in China for the base model - 8GB + 128GB. The flagship device also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations which cost CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,900) and CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,406), respectively. The device will go on sale from October 19, 2021, and will be offered with a discount of CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,200) on the first day. As of now, there is no information about the international availability of the handset, including India.

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the device comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the phone comes packed with a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. For clicking selfies, there is a 16MP lens with a Sony IMX471 camera. Moreover, the OnePlus 9RT gets dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65T Warp fast charging support.

