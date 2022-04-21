OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is confirmed to debut in India on April 28, 2022, at the More Power to You event. The company will also launch the OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone and Nord Buds along with the Nord CE 2 Lite device. Ahead of the launch event, the price and sale date of Nord CE 2 Lite 5G have been leaked online. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Smartphone Teased Ahead of India Launch.

According to Passionate Geekz, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be priced from Rs 19,999 in India without offers. The device will be first sold in the country on April 30, 2022. Let's take a look at several leaked specifications of the Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Photo Credits: Paras Guglani)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device will be offered with a 64MP triple rear camera module and a 16MP selfie lens.

