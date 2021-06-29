After launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G device, OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker is rumoured to launch a new phone under its Nord family called 'OnePlus Nord 2'. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of the device have emerged online. A known tipster who goes by the name of OnLeaks has revealed an image of the device. The same tipster had shared several specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 phone earlier this year. OnePlus Nord 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Likely To Be Launched in Q2 2021: Report.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

As per the leaked images and specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come with a thin chin, narrow bezels, a volume rocker button on the left edge and a power button on the right edge. The smartphone will reportedly come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

At the back, the device can be seen with triple cameras and an LED flash in a rectangular module. There could be a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP lens.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

At the front, there might be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. As per the images shared by 91 mobiles, the Nord 2 handset will also feature a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, a speaker grille at the bottom.

