After launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G device, OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker is rumoured to launch a new phone under its Nord family called 'OnePlus Nord 2'. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of the device have emerged online. A known tipster who goes by the name of OnLeaks has revealed an image of the device. The same tipster had shared several specifications of the upcoming Nord 2 phone earlier this year. OnePlus Nord 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Likely To Be Launched in Q2 2021: Report.
As per the leaked images and specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come with a thin chin, narrow bezels, a volume rocker button on the left edge and a power button on the right edge. The smartphone will reportedly come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.
At the back, the device can be seen with triple cameras and an LED flash in a rectangular module. There could be a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP lens.
At the front, there might be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. As per the images shared by 91 mobiles, the Nord 2 handset will also feature a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, a speaker grille at the bottom.
