Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 will introduce new devices in India, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets. The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with an Exynos 2400 chip, 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast-charging, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 50MP+12MP+8MP triple rear cameras, 12MP selfie camera and 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series may likely include a standard 11-inch model and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a 14.6-inch model. On the other hand, Samsung may have a Galaxy Tab S11 Plus model with a 12.4-inch display. OnePlus Pad 3 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Set on September 4, 2025 in India

💙 Like this post for exclusive updates and join us at Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4, 2025. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/2CQJMIKc1g — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 27, 2025

