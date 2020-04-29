OnePlus Z Aka OnePlus 8 Lite Likely to Be Launched in July; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

OnePlus Z (Photo Credits: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite was expected to break covers alongside the new OnePlus 8 Series, however, the Chinese smartphone maker had different plans. The rumoured smartphone will be an affordable offering from OnePlus as the fact that the company recently launched its most expensive flagship series ever. If the market reports are to be believed, the affordable handset will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset along with the punch-hole display. Previously, there were some reports claiming that the phone will be introduced in July. Now, a tipster Max J. A has released a teaser image showing the outline of the OnePlus Z featuring centered punch-hole display. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open; How to Pre-Order OnePlus 8 Series via Amazon India.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Z is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display featuring a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will also get a center-aligned punch-hole cutout housing the front camera. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chipset that would be clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is expected to run on Android 10 with OxygenOS on the top.

For photography, the forthcoming OnePlus Z aka OnePlus 8 Lite could be equipped with a triple camera module at the rear. The setup might comprise of a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary lens, and a 12MP snapper. The device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30T Warp fast charging technology. The connectivity options on the devices will be carried out by 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. OnePlus Lays Off Several Workers in Europe to Make Organisational Changes.

Coming to the prices, the company will look to introduce the phone in the Indian market with competitive pricing. And, this can be considered from the point that the OnePlus 8 series was launched at a very price point as compared to the global markets. It is likely to get a starting price of around Rs 35, 000.