OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open; How to Pre-Order OnePlus 8 Series via Amazon India

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer started officially accepting preorders for the recently launched OnePlus 8 Series. The pre-bookings for the new flagship series kickstarted from April 29 midnight onwards. The interested customers can preorder the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones at Rs 1,000. These preorders are exclusively available via Amazon India only. The customers pre-booking the OnePlus 8 Series stand a chance to get an additional Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

OnePlus 8 smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that comes clubbed with an X55 5G modem. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. For photography, there is a triple rear camera module consisting of a 48MP main sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens with dual-LED flash. At the front, the phone bears a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

**Drumroll** We finally get to say the 3 magic words we couldn’t hold back any more: Pre-booking Live Now! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 28, 2020

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 3168 x 1440 pixels of resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The smartphone uses the same chipset equipped the OnePlus 8. For photography, the phone packs a quad-camera module at the rear (48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP). At the front, there is a 16MP shooter packed inside the hole-punch of the display for selfies and video calling.

As far as the prices are concerned, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant costs Rs 41,999. Moreover, the other variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB & 12GB +256GB are priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999 respectively. The 8GB variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999 whereas the 12GB version retails at Rs 59,999.

Here's how you can pre-order the OnePlus 8 series on Amazon.

1. Firstly, you need to visit the OnePlus 8 series Amazon.in the email gift card page.

2. Now, you have to choose a denomination of Rs 1,000 or more and purchase the OnePlus Gift Card between April 29 to May 10.

3. After making the payment, the gift card will be sent to your registered email address. You can claim the coupon through the link shared on email.

4. Now, you have to purchase the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone between May 11 to June 30.

5. After placing an order, the customers will get Rs 1,000 back to the Amazon Pay account within 30 days from the date of purchase.