Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to launch its Find X4 Series next year. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the handset have been leaked online by a tipster on the Chinese microblogging website 'Weibo'. This comes after the company revealed on its Twitter account that its next flagship device will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Oppo Find X4 Pro Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online.

According to the tipster, Oppo Find X4 is likely to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, whereas the pro model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is said to come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Our next flagship + @Snapdragon's next Mobile Platform 👇 Your smartphone experience, elevated 💪 Are you ready? #SnapdragonSummit — OPPO (@oppo) December 1, 2021

For optics, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto snapper. At the front, there could be a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. The device is rumoured to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Coming to the pricing, Oppo Find X4 is likely to be priced at CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 53,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants might cost CNY 4999 (approximately Rs 58,800) and CNY 5499 (approximately Rs 64,700), respectively.

