Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Reno6 Z 5G smartphone in Thailand. The device has been introduced as the latest addition to the Reno6 Series and the successor to the Reno5 Z device. The handset will be made available for sale later this month in Aurora and Stellar Black shades. Oppo has not revealed the international availability of the phone including India. Oppo Reno6 Z Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Launch Soon.

In terms of specifications, the Reno6 Z 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno6 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera consisting of a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo Reno6 Z (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The device comes packed with a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. The smartphone runs on the Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. As per the Shopee e-commerce website, Oppo Reno6 Z 5G is priced at ฿99,999. The company is yet to update the price of the same on the official Thailand website.

