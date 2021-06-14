Poco M3 Pro 5G phone is now available for online sale in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week and is now listed on Flipkart. Customers purchasing the device will get a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and credit card EMI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, flat Rs 100 off via Flipkart Pay Later on orders of Rs 500 and above and up to Rs 12,950 off via exchange deals. Poco M3 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 13,999.

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

From Ohhh it’s Monday😓😓to Ohhhhhh it’s Monday 🥳🥳 The much awaited #POCOM3Pro 5G is now available on @Flipkart - https://t.co/Y5NSawWUy9 — POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 14, 2021

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfie and video calls.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and 5G. The smartphone also gets an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, IR blaster and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco M3 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 15,999. The company will be selling the phone at an introductory price of Rs 13,499 for the 4GB model and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB variant only for today.

