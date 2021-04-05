Poco India launched the Poco X3 Pro in the country last week. Now, the handset is set to go on sale for the first time tomorrow in India. The handset will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. Interested buyers can get their hands on the phone at 12 pm IST. The main highlights of the handset are Snapdragon 860 SoC, 48MP quad cameras, 5160 mAh battery and much more. Poco X3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India.

As for prices, the 6GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs 18,999 while the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will retail at Rs 20,999. As a part of the launch offer, the phone can be bought online with an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers can also get a five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Talking about specifications, the Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

With a #PROformance so powerful 🤯, it's obvious that #POCOX3PRO is the MOST POWERFUL PHONE under 20K. Ever. 😈 pic.twitter.com/QbgsfzTSNz — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 30, 2021

There's a 48MP Quad rear camera assisted by an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie camera. It is fuelled by a 5,160mAh battery with a 33W fast charging technology. The phone comes in three colours - Graphite Black, Golden Bronze and Steel Blue.

