Poco India is rumoured to launch its upcoming Poco X3 Pro handset in the country next month. The smartphone has been in leaks for some time, and a new report suggests that it is likely to be launched by next month. However, Poco India has not revealed the launch date for the same yet. Also, the smartphone had received the BIS certification last week that hints at the imminent India launch. As per a tipster, the Poco X3 Pro launch might happen in the first or second week of March 2021. Poco X3 Pro Receives BIS Certification, Likely to Be Launched in India Soon.

Poco X3 Pro is expected to be a mid-range smartphone, speculated to come with an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset or Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. For photography, the device might come equipped with a 64MP quad rear camera module and fast charging support.

The handset could get a large battery with fast charging support and could run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. The price of Poco X3 Pro is unknown but a new report has claimed that it will be priced under Rs 30,000. When launched, the smartphone will rival the likes of Realme X7 Pro, Mi 10i and Galaxy F62.

