Popular Google Doodle Games: From Pacman to Magic Cat Academy, 3 Interactive Mini-Games From The Past You Can Play At Home

Google doodle games (Photo Credits: Google)

As the coronavirus pandemic has enforced a lockdown in most countries, search giant Google has joined along to keep the users entertained through games. As people over time, look for ways to keep themselves entertained in this lockdown situation, Google is doing a throwback of its popular Google Doodle games. In a first of its series today, it gives the game 'Coding'. The series of Doodles will go on for the next 10 days, in which a user can play the mini-games from Google Doodle's archives. While you may not remember all the games that the search giant has given us in so many years, we look at 3 popular ones which we hope, we get to see in this doodle series. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Thanks the ‘Packaging, Shipping and Delivery Workers’ for Continuing Their Services During the Pandemic.

Today's game 'Coding' is from the year 2017 which was created to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding. It is an intuitive game in which the person has to give commands to a bunny on collecting carrots. The player has to move tiles and give commands for the bunny to move. It is a very easy game and you can engage your kids with this game. As Google will post a throwback game every day for the next few days, we take a look at popular Google Doodle Games that have been loved by users.

Google Doodle Pacman

A doodle from almost 10 years ago, on March 21, 2010 had the game of Pacman. It was in fact, the first-ever playable Google doodle, made to mark the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man, a maze arcade game. If you have played the game on your video games or PCs you already know it too well. The maze chase game, wants Pacman (the player) to eat all the dots, avoiding the ghostly characters which are chasing it. This doodle will really take you back to the good old days.

Google Doodle Cricket

On July 17, 2017, Google India made a doodle for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, in which the user could bat and score runs. It featured a small fly with a bat and a user had to just swing the bat to hit at the ball and the score would display. It was an addictive game once you got the hang of it. We hope this game is back so you can play it with your friends and compare scores.

Google Doodle Magic Cat Game for Halloween

On October 31, 2016, for Halloween, Google Doodle featured a wizardly game. It had a spell-casting cat with a wand and when ghosts wandered, the user has to make the signs to get rid of them. The story was to save the master spellbook stolen by the ghosts. The cat has to get rid of the ghost by swiping in the shape of the symbols above the ghosts’ heads. The game has five levels it was a fun game.

There are many more games that the search engine giant made through its interactive doodles, these are some of them which we hope we can play in the next few days. Before launching the throwback to popular games, the search giant had made a series to thank all Coronavirus helpers, each day for different essential workers. It is interesting how Google is ensuring people are not too bored at home and giving them some interactive games to play with. Do you remember any of your favourite games on Google Doodle? Let us see, if they make it in the list.