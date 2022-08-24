Redmi India will officially launch the Note 11SE smartphone in the country on August 26, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The smartphone is also listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability and key specifications. Xiaomi 12T Pro Listed on Google Play Console, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

Redmi Note 11SE (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi Note 11SE is said to be offered in four colours - thunder purple, cosmic white, shadow black and Bifrost blue. It is likely to go on sale on August 31, 2022, via Flipkart and the Xiaomi India website.

The handset will flaunt a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio 695 SoC.

The device might pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support and could be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the Redmi Note 11SE will sport a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth snapper and a 2MP macro shooter.

