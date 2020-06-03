Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12PM IST via Amazon.in & Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Xiaomi Owned Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is all set to go on sale today in India at 12 pm IST via Amazon & Mi's Official website. AS E-commerce deliveries of smartphones have opened up even in red zones, more people will be able to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in this sale. The smartphone will be offered with Airtel double data benefits with Rs 298 & Rs 398 unlimited packs. Redmi Note 9 Series With A 5,020mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the handset sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens, a 5MP macro shooter & a 2MP depth sensor. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, the mobile phone comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with a 33W fast charging facility.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be offered in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. Additionally, the handset comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC 7 much more. Coming to the pricing, the 6GB & 634GB is priced at Rs 16,499 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 17,999 & Rs 19,999 respectively.