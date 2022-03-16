Seoul, March 16: Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee on Wednesday apologised for controversy around recently launched Galaxy S22 smartphone performance due to a pre-installed app.

During the South Korean tech giant's annual shareholders' meeting, Samsung Device Experience division CEO JH Han said the company failed to appreciate customer concerns over the issue and bowed in apology, reports ZDNet.

"We were unable to properly consider our consumers needs," Han said. It is reported that several Galaxy S22 series phone users started receiving a new update that brings the Game Performance Management Mode to the Game Optimisation Service (GOS) app. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Now Available For Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

"The GOS was designed to optimise the phone's performance considering the diverse characteristics of gamers," Han noted. "The device's consistent performance is crucial when enjoying high-end games so we limited the performance of CPU and GPU to the appropriate levels to minimise overheating while maintaining consistency."

"We will listen to our users' voices more carefully and reward them with the best quality and service so as not to repeat similar issues," he added. At the core of the issue was a GOS, which is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps. This list includes popular apps like Instagram, Netflix, TikTok, and even Samsung's own apps like Secure Folder and Samsung Pay. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Likely To Feature Upgraded Ultra-Thin Glass: Report.

The company earlier said that it plans to add an option in its game launcher app to allow users to prioritise performance through the software update. Android Authority earlier reported that according to information circulation on Naver, Samsung is conducting an internal investigation. The GOS app itself is not a new feature to the Galaxy S22 series and has also been on previous Galaxy smartphones.

