Samsung has silently launched its Galaxy A22 smartphone in India. The smartphone is currently available for sale in the Indian market via the Samsung India website. The device will be made available for sale through other retails channels soon. The handset was first launched in Europe earlier this month along with the Galaxy A22 5G. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Confirmed for July 6, 2021; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A22 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, it gets a 48MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A22 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support. The smartphone is claimed to offer up to 38 hours of talk time on a 4G network. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy A22 is priced at Rs 18,499 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

