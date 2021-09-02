Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in the country with prices starting at Rs 35,999. The phone comes in two variants - 6GB +128GB and 8GB +128GB. The key highlights of the Galaxy A52s are Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP quad rear camera, 4,500mAh battery and more. We compare the handset with its closest rivals - OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Poco F3 GT to find out how it fares against them on paper. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 35,999.

Display: The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G, on the other hand, packs a slightly smaller 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz of refresh rate and 1080x2400 resolution. The Poco F3 GT gets the biggest display of the lot measuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ Turbo AMOLED screen with a 120Hz of refresh rate. It too supports a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

Variants & Colours: The Galaxy A52s 5G is offered in two storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. It comes in three shades - Awesome Violet, Awesome Black and Awesome White. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three versions - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB +128GB and 12GB +256GB. The Nord 2 5G is available in three colours - Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Woods. The Poco F3 GT comes in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. As for shades, it is available in two shades - Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black.

Processor: The Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Nord 2 5G gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. The Poco F3 GT uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Camera: For photography, the Galaxy A52 5G packs a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP sensors for macro and depth. The front camera is a 32MP shooter. While the Nord 2 5G gets only a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP primary lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. The front camera is a 16MP snapper. Poco F3 GT also gets a triple rear camera module (64MP+8MP+2MP). It also has a 16MP snapper up front.

Battery: Both the phones pack a 4,500 mAh battery. The Galaxy A52 5G gets 25W fast-charging support, whereas the Nord 2 5G has a Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology. Poco F3 GT gets the biggest battery among all three. It is a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Operating System: The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G runs OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 OS. OnePlus' Nord 2 5G gets OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 OS. It also runs on Android 11 OS on MIUI 12.5.

Prices: The 6GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs 35,999 whereas the bigger 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 37,499. The prices of the OnePlus Nord starts from Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 12GB variants are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. The Poco F3 GT is priced at 26,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 6GB + 8GB variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 30,999.

