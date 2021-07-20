Samsung, the South Korean technology giant will announce the prices of the Galaxy M21 2021 edition tomorrow in India. The handset will be launched in India at 12 PM IST. The handset will be an upgraded version of the Galaxy M21, which went on sale in the Indian market last year. A microsite of the handset has been listed on Amazon, confirming key details ahead of its launch. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition To Be Launched in India on July 21; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The listing has revealed that the handset will get triple rear cameras, Infinity-U Display, 6000mAh battery and more. It will be available in two colours - Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black.

It's important to note that the handset is promoted to be among the Amazon Prime Day launches. The phone will be sold online during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which is slated to begin from July 26 To July 27, 2021. The phone maker will also offer an instant discount of a 10 percent discount on transactions made via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMIs.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition will sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080x2340 pixels. It will come powered by the brand's octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset. The processor will come paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, there will be a triple rear camera setup. It will consist of a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The model could get the brand's ISOCELL GM2 as the primary camera sensor, which is an upgrade over the Galaxy M21 2020 that comes with a 48MP ISOCELL GM1 sensor. The front camera could be a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

