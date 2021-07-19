Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M21 2021 edition in India on July 21. Prices of the handset will be revealed next week. Ahead of its launch, key details and specifications have been revealed via a dedicated microsite on Amazon. The handset will be an upgraded version of the Galaxy M21, which was launched last year. The main highlights of the phone will be triple rear cameras, Infinity-U Display, 6000mAh battery and more. According to a listing on the online marketplace, the handset will be available in two colours - Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Prices Reportedly Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be launched in the country next week at 12 pm IST. The handset is promoted to be among the Amazon Prime Day launches on the e-commerce website, suggesting it will be available during the upcoming sale, which is slated for July 26 To July 27, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The company is also offering a 10 percent discount on the purchase of the handset via HDFC Bank. In terms of specifications, the smartphone will boast a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC.

The all-new #GalaxyM21 2021 Edition is here with a combo of amazing features like a massive 6000mAh Battery, a True 48MP Cam and an immersive FHD+ sAMOLED Display. What will you do with it? #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 18, 2021

There will be a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor. It is important to note that the resolution of the primary sensor is identical to the predecessor. The model could get the brand's ISOCELL GM2 as the primary camera sensor, which is an upgrade over the Galaxy M21 2020 that comes with a 48MP ISOCELL GM1 sensor. The other two sensors on the handset are expected to remain untouched. They could be an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. It will be backed by a 6000mAh battery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).