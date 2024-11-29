New Delhi, November 29: Amazon India has launched its first-ever Black Friday sale, starting from November 29 to December 2, 2024. The Black Friday sale from Amazon India brings discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and beauty products. Major brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and more are offering deals in the Black Friday sale 2024. Customers can expect savings with discounts ranging from 40 per cent to 75 per cent on different products.

Additionally, customers can take advantage of various bank offers. They can use HDFC, IndusInd, Bank of Baroda (BOB), and HSBC debit and credit cards can get a 10 per cent instant discount on their purchases. Prime members can avail unlimited 5 per cent cashback when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card. Non-Prime members will receive a 3 per cent cashback on their purchases. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024: Discount on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus and More; Check Deals and Bank Offers.

Amazon India Black Friday Sale 2024: Deals and Offers

Shoppers can get discounts ranging from 40 per cent to 75 per cent on smartphones, electronics, and accessories. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available at INR 74,999. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a r5,000mAh battery and runs on Android OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is available at INR 7,999 with 24-bit Hi-Fi sound quality. These earbuds are water-resistant and provide a battery life of up to 18 hours. Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, slim design is available at a price of INR 37, 490. The Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch is available at INR 8,999. It features a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display and offers 5ATM water resistance. Additionally, it comes with a built-in GPS.

The Apple MacBook Air is available at a price of INR 59,990. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip and features a 13.3-inch Retina display. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The MacBook Air includes a backlit keyboard for convenience, a FaceTime HD camera for video calls, and a Touch ID for secure and quick access. PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2024: From PS5 Consoles to PS VR2 and Games, Check Discount Offers and Price Offered by PlayStation.

Amazon India is providing discounts of up to 65 per cent on various home appliances. Customers can find deals on products like washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators from different brands. Customers can also get discounts of 40 per cent to 70 per cent on luggage and handbags.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).