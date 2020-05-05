Samsung Galaxy S20 Series E-Voucher Offer Announced in India for Pre-bookings

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series ( Photo Credits: IANS)

Gurugram, May 5: Samsung on Tuesday announced a limited period e-voucher offer worth Rs 4,000 for customers who pre-booked Galaxy S20 devices. Pre-booked customers purchasing and activating their S20 devices till May 20 are eligible for the e-voucher. These vouchers can be used to purchase any other Galaxy product available on Samsung.com. Samsung Galaxy Buds X With Active Noise Cancellation Feature Reportedly to Be Launched Soon; Could Be Priced Under $150.

Pre-booked S20 customers can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs 5000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. Pre-booked consumers will be able to redeem this offer till June 15. Alternatively, they can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 if the smartphone is purchased via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Samsung’s New Galaxy Z Flip Might Feature a Triple Rear Camera Module; Patent Filed.

Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11,990 at Rs 1,999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking customers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999. Meanwhile, Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking customers can get Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3,999 at Rs 1,999. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will provide double data benefits to Galaxy S20 subscribers. The customers are also eligible to get a four-month subscription for YouTube Premium.