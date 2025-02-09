New Delhi, February 9: OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to launch soon with advanced features and specifications. The OnePlus 13 Mini will likely be a more compact version of the standard OnePlus 13 with a sleek design and powerful performance that users expect from the brand. The smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon processor and dual camera at the rear. Multiple reports indicate that the OnePlus 13 Mini might launch in March or in April 2025.

The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to feature a compact, sleek design with a high-quality build. It remains unclear whether the smartphone will be available worldwide or in select markets like China and India. OnePlus has not yet officially confirmed any details regarding its global availability. However, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 Mini will likely launch alongside the OnePlus Ace 6 series. The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to feature a glass back, and a metal frame for a premium feel and look. Google Pixel 9a Global Launch Likely in March; Check Expected Design, Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13 Mini Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is rumoured to feature a flat-screen design with ultra-slim bezels. The smartphone is anticipated to come with a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display, and it may offer a 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo V50 Pro and Vivo V50 Price, Specifications, Features: Check All Confirmed and Expected Details of Upcoming Vivo V50 Series Smartphones.

The OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to feature a rear camera setup with a vertically arranged bar-shaped camera module. The primary camera is anticipated to be a 50MP sensor for capturing high-resolution images. The rear camera setup is likely to include a 50MP telephoto lens, which may offer 2x optical zoom. Additionally, it is likely to include an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 13 Mini is also anticipated to support wireless charging capability.

