Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today globally. During the event, the company is expected to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, along with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 Series. The smartphones are said to be the successors of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The launch event will commence at 6:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Samsung's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Set for August 10; Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Expected.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity primary display, a 6.2-inch AMOLED Infinity-O cover display, a triple rear camera module with an LED flash, an under-display camera and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection+.

Aug 10.2022 > Today Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/xopUxDhpRZ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is said to come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset could flaunt a 12MP dual rear camera setup and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series was reportedly listed on the Galaxy Wearable app. Not many key features are known about it. Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy Watch 5 Series will come in three sizes - 40mm, 44mm and 45mm and two physical buttons on the side.

On the other hand, the Galaxy BUds 2 Pro is likely to feature ANC, up to 29 hours of battery life, including the battery of the charging case. With the ANC mode turned on, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will offer 20 hours of battery life. It will succeed the Galaxy Buds 2 from last year. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Samsung will announce the pricing for all its devices today during the event.

