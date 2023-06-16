New Delhi, June 16: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be announced at the upcoming Unpacked Event in July this year. The design of the upcoming handset has already surfaced online.

The new leaks give a good look at the design of the foldable phone. It comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. iPhone 15 Release Date in India: From Launch Date to Design and Cameras, Here’s Everything Known So Far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Press Redner Surfaces

According to recent leaks and reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a flat-closing design that supports a sleek display. The LED near the rear cameras is now positioned on the side.

With the new 'waterdrop' hinge design, Samsung plans to eliminate the screen gap issue when the foldable phone is closed. This will help the company achieve a thinner form factor when folded.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a thickness of 6.1mm (slimmer than the Fold 4’s 6.3mm). It will measure around 13.5mm when closed. The company will also offer a new light blue colour option. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (similar to the Galaxy S23 series). It will feature a Type C socket.

