Kolkata, April 7: Sky gazers will be treated to not one, but two celestial events on April 8. Alongside the rare total solar eclipse, the “Devil Comet,” officially known as 12P/Pons-Brooks, is expected to be visible to observers in the Northern Hemisphere.

The “Devil Comet,” which has an orbital period of 71 years, gets its nickname from its periodic eruptions of ice and gas that give it the appearance of having devil horns. First observed by Chinese astronomers in the 1300s, it was officially recognized and named Pons-Brooks after French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons and British American astronomer William Robert Brooks observed it in the 19th Century. Solar Eclipse 2024: Cosmic Rays to Pass Close to Earth During Total Solar Eclipse Tonight? Here's the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message Asking You to Switch Off Mobile Phone.

When to Watch Devil Comet?

The Devil Comet has already been spotted in the night sky, and its visibility is expected to increase in the coming weeks, reaching peak brightness during the total solar eclipse. However, the visibility of Comet 12P during the April 8 eclipse will depend on its brightness that day. While it’s not the first time an eclipse and a comet have coincided, such occurrences are rare. Solar Eclipse 2024 Date and Time: Know Interesting Facts About the Unique Total Solar Eclipse Visible in North America This Year.

How to Watch Devil Comet on April 8 in India?

According to NASA comet tracker, on April 8, when the eclipse reaches the phase of totality, several stars, six planets, and a special visitor, Pons-Brooks, will be visible as the sky turns pitch-black during the total solar eclipse. During the brief period of totality, sky gazers can observe the bright green comet using a pair of binoculars.

The “Devil Comet” will also be visible in India, in the western sky after sunset. For now, binoculars are required for a clear view, but it is expected to become visible to the naked eye in the days leading up to the April 8 eclipse.

Devil Comet Live Streaming

The comet occasionally erupts when solar radiation cracks open its icy shell, releasing a combination of ice and gas, or cryomagma, into space. These eruptions intensify the comet’s coma, the cloud of gas and dust enveloping its core, making the comet appear noticeably brighter for several days. This double celestial event promises a unique spectacle for astronomy enthusiasts worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).