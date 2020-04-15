Asteroid 2020 GH2, Size of a House, To Fly Between The Earth and Moon Today! Are We Safe? Know More About This Space Rock

Asteroid (Representational Image, Photo credits: Pixabay)

Amid the fears of Coronavirus pandemic around the world, some reports have been stating about an asteroid approaching the planet earth at the end of April. But a newfound asteroid, almost the size of a house will make a flyby by the Earth today, April 15. Named the 2020 GH2, it was first spotted only on April 11. Since then scientists and researchers are studying its path and the space rock will pass between the Earth and the moon. But it was will pass at a range of about 223,000 miles (359,000 kilometers). So there is no need to worry, we are all safe. Asteroid 1998 OR2, Half The Size of Mt Everest, Will Skim Past The Earth Next Month, Here's How One Can Watch It.

According to NASA's Asteroid Watch program, this asteroid 2020 GH2 is about between 43 and 70 feet (13-70 meters) wide, about the size of a detached house. It is being tracked by astronomers at several observatories, and it poses no threat to us. It will be passing from the moon's orbit, which makes it sound closer to us, but there is a lot of gap in between. The average distance from the Earth to the moon is all roughly 239,000 miles (385,000 km).

Watch the Video of Asteroid 2020 Flyby Path Here:

The recently discovered #asteroid 2020 GH2 will safely pass between the Earth & Moon on April 15. More details about its orbital path in video below. Credit: VideoFromSpace/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Virtual Telescope Project/Steve Spalenta pic.twitter.com/EEyyCOvjij — Mark Steven ☀️🌏🌗🪐☄️✨🚀 (@Mark10_09_2019) April 14, 2020

Will this asteroid cause any impact or damage to the planet because it passes from the moon's orbit? No. Even when there were reports that another approaching asteroid 1998 OR2 hitting the earth and causing a doomsday, NASA clarified that there is no need to worry. NASA's Asteroid Watch scientists and other scientists around the world regularly observe the skies for new and known asteroids that might pose a danger to us. And 2020 GH2 is not among the potentially hazardous ones so don't worry.