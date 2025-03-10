Chandra Grahan 2025 Coincides With Holi: Will Total Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India? Blood Moon Meaning, Sutak Kaal Timing and Dos & Don’ts Explained

A rare celestial event will coincide with one of India’s most joyous festivals, Holi. On March 14, 2025, a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) also known as a Blood Moon is going to occur on the same day as the festival of colours. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. During a Blood Moon, the Moon turns a reddish hue due to the Earth’s atmosphere scattering sunlight. This phenomenon, combined with Holi’s vibrant and celebratory spirit, creates an interesting blend of astronomical wonder and cultural tradition. Lunar eclipses have long been regarded with a mix of awe and reverence in various cultures and India, the occurrence of a Chandra Grahan 2025 carries both spiritual significance and prescribed customs. Why Easter 2025 Is So Late? Understanding the Rare Blood Moon Eclipse’s Impact and Complex Calculation Behind This Unusually Delayed Easter Sunday Date.

As Holi is a time for celebration, renewal and unity, the overlap of these two events adds a unique layer of intrigue and reflection. The event calls for an understanding of the Blood Moon’s meaning, the significance of Sutak Kaal and the observance of rituals and guidelines that ensure safety and respect during this special day. Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Timings: When Is This Year’s First Surya Grahan? Will It Be Visible in India? Here’s What You Should Know About the Celestial Event.

What is Blood Moon?

In a Blood Moon, the Earth’s atmosphere filters the sunlight in such a way that only red wavelengths reach the Moon, giving it a distinct reddish colour. This effect is what makes the Blood Moon so captivating and why it has earned such a dramatic name. Lunar eclipses are visible from any location on the night side of the Earth and this Chandra Grahan will be observable in several regions including parts of India.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Sutak Kaal Timing

In Hindu tradition, Sutak Kaal is the period before and after an eclipse that is considered inauspicious. During this time, it is believed that negative energies are heightened, and certain activities should be avoided. For lunar eclipses, Sutak Kaal begins 9 hours before the event and ends 3 hours after its completion. As none of the eclipse would be visible from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and most of the other countries in West Asia, therefore Sutak won’t be applicable in these places.

Chandra Grahan Do’s and Don’ts

Do’s

1. Engage in Prayer and Meditation: Lunar eclipses are considered a powerful time for spiritual reflection.

2. Take Bath After the Eclipse: Tradition dictates that after the eclipse ends, one should take a bath to cleanse themselves of any negative energy absorbed during the event.

3. Consume Fresh and Pure Food: As food prepared before the eclipse is believed to be impure, it is advisable to eat only freshly prepared food and drink pure water once the eclipse has passed.

4. Practice Spiritual Reflection: This is an ideal time to focus on self-improvement, prayer and purification of the mind and soul.

5. Watch the Eclipse Safely: If you plan to witness the Blood Moon, make sure to protect your eyes by using special eclipse glasses or other safe viewing methods to prevent damage from direct exposure.

Don’ts

1. Avoid Cooking or Eating During Sutak: It is advised to refrain from cooking or eating food during the Sutak Kaal.

2. Refrain from Negative Activities: During the eclipse, it is believed that engaging in negative activities such as arguing, fighting or other harmful behaviour can attract negative energies.

3. Do Not View the Eclipse Without Protection: Always use proper protection such as eclipse glasses to safely observe the event.

4. Avoid Wearing New Clothes: It is considered inauspicious to make large purchases, wear new clothes or undertake significant financial decisions during the eclipse period.

While Holi encourages celebration and joy, the Chandra Grahan invites moments of reflection, caution and spiritual observance. By following the traditional dos and don’ts of Sutak Kaal, individuals can maintain a balanced approach to these two events, respecting both the vibrant spirit of Holi and the solemnity of the eclipse.

