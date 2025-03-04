The world is set to witness the first Solar Eclipse of the year, also known as Surya Grahan. The partial Solar Eclipse 2025 will occur on March 29 during which the Moon will cover only a part of the Sun. A partial Solar Eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun but the alignment is not exact, causing only part of the Sun to be blocked. In a partial solar eclipse, the extent of the Sun's coverage by the Moon varies depending on your position relative to the eclipse's path. Those outside the path of totality (where a total eclipse is visible) will see the Moon partially obscure the Sun. The degree of this partial coverage can range from a small crescent to a larger portion, depending on how close the observer is to the path of totality. In this article below, check Solar Eclipse 2025 date, Surya Grahan timings, significance and visibility details.

Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Timings

The first solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on March 29.

Start Time: 02:20 PM

End Time: 06:16 PM

According to Drik Panchang, the Surya Grahan would be visible in North-West Africa, North-East parts of North America, Europe and North Russia. Other places including Canada, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, France, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Finland and Russia will also witness the first solar eclipse of the year. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

Will Solar Eclipse Be Visible In India?

The eclipse would not be visible from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Fiji, Mauritius, UAE and other Asian countries. Places like southern Africa, Australia, and most of South America's continents will also not witness the partial solar eclipse.

What Is Sutak During Solar Eclipse?

It is believed to be a time when the natural energies are disrupted due to cosmic events and therefore certain activities are restricted. During a solar eclipse, the Sutak period generally begins 12 hours before the event and lasts until it ends. This period is viewed as a time for spiritual reflection, purification and observing rituals. Since, Solar Eclipse 2025 on March 29 won't be visible in India, the sutak period will not considered.

During sutak, people avoid eating, drinking or engaging in certain activities during this time, as it is believed that the eclipse has an impact on physical and spiritual wellbeing.

