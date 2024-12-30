We come across celestial events almost every month, including some rare occurrences that do not happen every year. But, before the year 2024 ends, we will be treated to a special celestial event. A black moon, the second new moon in a single month, will take place in December 2024. This rare event does not occur every year. Just like how the term ‘blue moon’ is used to describe two full moons in a month, ‘black moon’ refers to two new moons in a month. While ‘black moon’ is not actually the official astronomical name, it is commonly used to describe this rare phenomenon. Like a regular new moon, the black moon will be invisible from Earth, but what makes it rare is that it is occurring twice in one month. Here’s all you need to know about it. December Cold Moon 2024: When Is the Best Time to View It? Margashirsha Purnima Time, Significance, Full Moon Alignment With Jupiter & Other Details to Know.

People across the globe are confusing the December 2024 new moon with a solar eclipse. However, the phenomena are not the same. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks the sun, which will take place during this new moon.

Black Moon 2024 Date

The rare phenomenon will take place in the Americas on December 30. In Asia, Africa, and Europe, it will take place on December 31.

Black Moon 2024 Timing

As confirmed by the US Naval Observatory, the black moon will occur on December 30 at 05:27 PM ET, which is 03:57 AM IST on December 31.

Though this event is rare, it will not be visible in the sky. Like every new moon, the black moon also happens when the moon is between the Earth and the sun. The sunlit side of the moon faces away from Earth, making it hard to see. Geminid Meteor Shower 2024 Date and Time: Will It Be Visible in India? How to Watch the Dazzling Shooting Stars? Complete Details of the Celestial Spectacle Explained.

In the new year 2025, two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses will occur, of which only one lunar eclipse will be visible in India. Like all new moon’s, the black moon on December 30 won’t be visible to the naked eye. However, since there will be a lack of moonlight, the sky will be darker, creating the perfect conditions to view the night sky. It will be a great time to see distant stars, planets, galaxies, nebulae, and other wonders of the sky.

