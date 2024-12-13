The year 2024 is ending on a spectacular note with several celestial events lighting up the night sky. In December 2024, we will be witnessing the Cold Moon, the final and twelfth moon of the year, aligning with the giant planet Jupiter as it rises into the night sky. But before this, there is another cosmic treat that we can look forward to! Astronomers, photographers, skygazers, and nature lovers, get ready with your cameras, binoculars, and telescopes for these back-to-back celestial treats. The Geminid Meteor Shower is all set to dazzle us, as meteors or shooting stars will create trails across the sky. This natural phenomenon occurs when Earth passes through debris left by a comet, causing small bits of rock and ice to burn up in the atmosphere. Excited to learn more about the event? Scroll below. Perseid Meteor Shower 2024 Pictures and Videos: Sky Watchers Take to X To Share Mesmerising Moments of Shooting Stars Captured on Camera.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2024 Date

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on the night of December 13 and continue into the early hours of December 14. However, the nearly full moon might restrict visibility.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2024 Time and Location

The Geminid meteor shower lights up the sky tonight on December 13. The meteors will be most visible after midnight at around 02:00 AM. The Geminid meteor shower will be visible across the globe, including in India. The Geminid meteor shower will be more easily seen from the northern hemisphere.

Where to Look to See the Geminids?

Meteor showers are usually named after the constellation where their radiant, or the point in the sky where the meteors appear to come from, is located. In the case of the Geminids, they originate from the Gemini constellation.

One of the best features of the Geminid meteors is their colour. They are usually bright and appear in white, green, or yellow. At times they also appear in red, orange, or blue. Perseid Meteor Shower and Northern Lights Illuminate Night Sky: Netizens Share Pictures and Videos As Shooting Stars Coincides With Aurora Borealis To Put On Celestial Show.

To enjoy the meteor shower, you do not need any special equipment. If possible, get away from the city lights, allow your eyes to adapt to the darkness, and carry warm clothes as it could get cold at night. Lay flat on your back and simply enjoy the celestial show that nature puts up!

