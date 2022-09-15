Mumbai, September 15: After NASA said that Asteroid 22 RQ is headed toward earth, the US Space agency has once again claimed that five asteroids are rushing towards Earth this week. According to reports, the five asteroids, which are at least a hundred feet in diametre can easily destroy an entire city if they crash on the earth. The details of the five giant asteroids were revealed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

As per reports, one of the five asteroids dubbed 2005 RX3, is said to be bigger than the Statue of Unity. The Near Earth Object which is about 210 meters in size is bigger than the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, which also happens to be the tallest statue in the world. Asteroid 22 RQ Headed Towards Earth With Incredible Speed of 49,536; Know If It Will Strike or Miss Our Planet.

NASA also said that the asteroid 2005 RX3 is hurtling towards the earth at a speed of 62,820 kilometers per hour and is most likely to come close to the earth on Sunday, September 18.

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About the Five Giant Asteroids:

Asteroid 2020 PT4: According to NASA, asteroid 2020 PT4 is racing towards the earth at a speed of 39,024 kilometers per hour. The asteroid is likely to come as close as 71,89,673 kilometers to the earth. The 120-foot wide giant asteroid will head towards the earth this week.

Asteroid 2022 QD1: The 2022 QD1 asteroid is 130 meters in size and heading towards the earth at an astonishing speed of 34,200 kilometers per hour. Asteroid 2022 QD1 will approach the earth on September 16. If reports are to be believed, the asteroid will come as close as 7.4 million kilometres to the earth. However, it is expected to hurl past the earth.

Asteroid QB37: Along with asteroid 2005 RX3, asteroid QB37 will also head towards the earth on September 18 at a speed of 33,192 kmph. The 180-foot wide asteroid is expected to come as close as 6.5 million kilometers to the earth.

Asteroid 2022 QJ50: The last asteroid to that will come close to the earth this week is 2022 QJ50. It will pass the earth at a speed of 36,720 kmph.

According to NASA's Joint Propulsion Laboratory, an asteroid is identified as a near-Earth object when its distance from the earth is less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

