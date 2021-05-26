It's time to dust off your telescope, as Lunar Eclipse is set to make a grand appearance today, folks! This cosmic phenomenon has the world super enthused since this is not just any average lunar eclipse; This event is also a rare combination of a full moon, a blood moon, and a total lunar eclipse. This Lunar Eclipse - is also known as Blood Moon - will serve as an astronomical delight to sky gazers everywhere as the moon will have a reddish hue and is taking place for the first time since January 21, 2019, on May 26th.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the earth comes in between the sun and the moon and all three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse occurs the Earth’s umbra - the darkest part of the earth's shadow - covers the moon.

Where to watch in India?

The Ministry of Earth Sciences said, that a lunar eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from the north-eastern parts of India, West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The statement from the Ministry of Earth Sciences said "A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021 (5 Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after the moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north-eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands."

You can live stream the event here:

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3:15 pm and end at 6:23 pm. The total phase will end at 4:58 pm and will end at 4.39 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the eclipse will also be visible in certain parts of South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

