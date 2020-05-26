NASA, SpaceX Astronaut Launch Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where to Watch the Big Event Online

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken (Photo Credits: SpaceX)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has partnered with Space X and they are all set to launch the first manned space flight to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency will launch two of its astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken who completed the dress rehearsal on Monday. They will depart from Kennedy Space Center launch pad on 27 May at 4.32 pm EDT (Thursday, May 28, around 2.00 am IST).

The space agency will launch two of its astronauts to the ISS in collaboration on May 27 from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. This will be the first flight into the orbit of American astronauts on American rockets from American soil since the end of the space shuttle era in 2011. NASA, SpaceX Gear Up to Launch Crew Dragon Spacecraft to ISS on May 27, Know All About the First Manned Space Flight That Will Take Off From Florida.

NASA, as well as SpaceX, has planned to stream the events live on the SpaceX YouTube channel and on the SpaceX website via its HQ in Hawthorne, California.

Here's how you can watch the event Live:

Both the NASA astronauts have extensive experience in space and been involved in NASA's Space Shuttle flights. According to Australia’s ABC News, Hurley and Behnken will be part of the first attempt by a private company to send astronauts into orbit. SpaceX is an American company that provides commercial and government launch services on its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.