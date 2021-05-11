The Chinese phone maker Tecno has launched a new Tecno Camon 17 Pro smartphone in the Nigerian market. The same handset also made its debut in the Kenya market. The main highlights of the phone are 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 48MP selfie camera, Android 11 OS, 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and more. Tecno Reintroduces ‘Doorstep Delivery’ for Safer Shopping Experience.

The handset comes in two shades - California Dream Silver and Malibu Blue. The phone comes in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The handset is priced in the Nigerian market at NGN125,000 (approximately Rs 22,597).

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Tecno)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 90Hz of refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 × 2460 pixels resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The processor comes clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Tecno)

For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 64MP primary lens assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors. The front camera is a 48MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 with HiOS custom skin out of the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 12:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).