Meme coins are one of the most prominent trends to emerge in the crypto space. In simple terms, these digital tokens are cryptocurrencies that are built off of internet memes or ideas - often as a simple joke. Nevertheless, some meme coins have blown up in value, gaining multi-billion dollar market caps.

In This Guide, We Will Explore the Top Meme Coins To Buy Now in India:

1. VITA INU TOKEN ($VINU): VINU stands out from other meme coins because they are fast, feeless, and energy-efficient. In general, the trending dog coins were lacking viral tokens. As a result, none of the coins currently available on the market were quick or costless, and they lacked native smart contracts. By stepping in to close the gap, VINU has created a truly universal meme coin that anyone can use right away without the need for an additional token to cover transaction fees. We can definitely say VITA INU (VINU) is the best crypto meme token in the market right now.

The majority of meme coins are constructed on mining-required blockchains. Because the VINU team built VINU on Vite, there is no need for mining, making VINU significantly more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than other meme tokens. Additionally, unlike most meme coins, they are deeply committed to transparency. All major decisions are clearly stated by VINU and are communicated to its members. Additionally, they are dedicated to paying the extended project team of community volunteers fairly. This is opposed by many meme coins that both underpay and even abuse the labor of community volunteers. You can buy VINU tokens at Bybit, The best cryptocurrency exchange in India right now, or any other exchange of your choice.

2. Dogecoin ($DOGE): Dogecoin ($DOGE), seen by some as the original “meme coin,” caused a stir in 2021 as its price skyrocketed. The coin, which uses an image of the dog as its avatar, is accepted as a form of payment by some companies. Dogecoin was created by two software engineers, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, in 2013. Markus and Palmer reportedly created the coin as a joke, commenting on the wild speculation of the cryptocurrency market.

3. TamaDoge (TAMA): TamaDoge is a new meme token offering staggering returns to investors. Tamadoge (TAMA) is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse – a virtual environment where players can compete for in-game rewards. $TAMA can be leveraged to purchase Tamadoge Pet NFTs – which are minted using smart contract functionality. Each pet offers unique characteristics and can be bred and grown by buying additional virtual items from the Tama store. Notably, these digital avatars will function as playable NFTs – as players can use their Tamadoge Pets to compete for points on a monthly leaderboard.

4. BABY DOGE COIN: Baby Doge Coin is one of many meme tokens that was launched in 2021. Needless to say, this cryptocurrency touts itself as the successor of Dogecoin. However, the team also aims to spread awareness about dogs and donate money to animal charities. This meme coin has gone through extreme volatility in the market. Immediately after its launch, the price of Baby Doge Coin shot up by over 900,000%. But, within the next couple of days, the price dropped by over 90%

5. Shiba Inu (SHIBA): Following the success of Dogecoin, many other meme coins have performed well in the crypto market. At the forefront of this is Shiba Inu - a digital token that managed to succeed in mimicking the popularity of Dogecoin. This digital token was created in 2020 and has the Japanese hunting dog Shiba Inu as its Mascot. The digital token is built on top of the Ethereum network, and as such, it can operate alongside smart contracts.

Who Are the Best Crypto Influencers in India at This Moment?

There are around 15 to 20 million active cryptocurrency investors in India, it is only obvious to us that to have some of the best minds in the crypto platform. Here is the list of best crypto influencers in India as shared by various media platforms and experts: 1. Abhyudoy Das 2. Nischal Shetty 3. Sumit Gupta 4. Ashish Singhal 5. Sandeep Nailwal 6. Ajeet Khurana 7. Naval Ravikant 8. Balaji Srinivasan. You may rely on them to get the best crypto advice about the Indian crypto industry and they have an impact worldwide as well.

Where To Trade Buy and Trade Cryptocurrency?

There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges available out there. You may consider buying crypto tokens ($VINU, $ETH, $MATIC, $AVAX, etc.) at the world’s safest exchange, Bybit.com, or their app. VINU is definitely one of the most priority tokens available right now. You can also earn up to $4000 as a new user or by referring your friends. It's currently the best exchange in India and also the 3rd biggest crypto exchange by daily derivatives volume. If you would like to trade at some other exchange, always check their safety precautions, etc.

Please remember new popular and most wanted tokens like Trace ($TRC), and Heart Of Shades ($HOS) are not available in exchanges as you will be able to buy them at a discounted price, so for buying such tokens, you may follow their communities in order to stay updated.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency has risks like any investment platform. Please do your own research before making the final investment decision.

